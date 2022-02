MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Morehead City man is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after his arrest on Wednesday.

The Morehead City Police Department, with assistance from the Carteret County Internet Crimes Against Children task force, arrested Joshua Carden Lewis of Maple Lane in Morehead City. He was charged with five counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was held in the Carteret County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond.