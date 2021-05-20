Morehead City man facing kidnapping, robbery charges

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Morehead City man was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with four counts of kidnapping and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Dale Lynn Hughes Jr., 19, was arrested after he was served warrants and charged with:

4 counts of Kidnapping

1 count of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

1 count of Interfere with Electronic Monitoring Device (Sheriff’s Office charge)

1 count of Injury to Personal Property (Sheriff’s Office charge)

1 count of Larceny (Sheriff’s Office charge)

Bond totaled $130,000 and he is being held in the Carteret County Jail

Police said they responded to the Jim Dandy location at North 20th Street just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday. The caller said the store had been robbed and the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk while several other customers were inside. The caller described a suspect, which later led to the arrest of Hughes.

A search for the suspect also resulted in finding a weapon and some cash that police said Hughes discarded. Within a few hours of the arrest, the Morehead City Police Department received information that the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office had arrested a person near the robbery who had violated pretrial release by removing or disabling his GPS monitoring device.

Hughes matched the description, leading to his arrest.