Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Morehead City police looking for person accused of financial crimes

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Morehead City, NC Police

MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WNCT) – The Morehead City Police Department is trying to find a person accused of financial crimes.

Police said they are looking for a “person of interest” in an investigation of stolen credit cards being used fraudulently at businesses in Morehead City.

Anyone with information on the case or the suspect should call Morehead City Police Detective Kelly Guthrie at 252-726-3131 Extension 110.

You can also call Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911, or
call Carteret County Crime Stoppers at 252-726-4636.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV