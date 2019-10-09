Morehead City police looking for person accused of financial crimes

MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WNCT) – The Morehead City Police Department is trying to find a person accused of financial crimes.



Police said they are looking for a “person of interest” in an investigation of stolen credit cards being used fraudulently at businesses in Morehead City.

Anyone with information on the case or the suspect should call Morehead City Police Detective Kelly Guthrie at 252-726-3131 Extension 110.

You can also call Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911, or

call Carteret County Crime Stoppers at 252-726-4636.