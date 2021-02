MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Morehead City police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating suspects who they said have been passing counterfeit bills.

Police said $50 and $100 bills were passed in multiple locations in the Morehead City area. Surveillance photos were posted on the police department’s website.

If you have any information, call police at (252) 726-3131 ext. 133 or (252) 726-1911. You can also reach Crimestoppers at (252) 726-4636.