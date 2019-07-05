Morehead City Police need help to ID suspects in recent fraud, larceny cases

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT)

Friday on its Facebook page, the Morehead City Police Department posted images of suspects in two separate cases that officers need the public’s help to identify.

The first suspect, a man seen driving a vehicle believed to be a grey Hyundai sedan, is wanted in connection to a financial card fraud case, police say.

The second suspect, a woman, is wanted in connection to an unspecified larceny case, according to detectives.

If you know the identity or location of either of these suspects, you are asked to call Morehead City Police at 252-726-1911, 252-726-3131, or call Crimestoppers at 252-726-4636.

