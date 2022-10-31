ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate mother has been charged after her one-year-old baby died after being found unresponsive in a bathtub in late August.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, three children were in the bathtub while their mother, Jenna Feathers, was home. Deputies said the one-year-old was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital once other family members returned to the house.

Feathers was charged with homicide by child abuse and three counts of unlawful neglect for the other children in the bathtub.