CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect was arrested after stealing a victim’s car, leading police on a pursuit, and crashing into a mother and child’s vehicle in north Charlotte Tuesday evening, according to CMPD.

Police say they apprehended the suspect after finding them ‘hiding inside of a trash can.’

The incident began around 6:00 p.m. in the University City Division and ended at Belmont Avenue and Harrill Street’s intersection.

Authorities initially received a call for an armed robbery of a vehicle in the University City Division; the caller said a suspect ‘pointed a handgun at the driver’ and demanded the person to get out.

That suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, but police were alerted to the LPR hit, got behind the car on The Plaza, and attempted a traffic stop.

The car failed to stop, beginning a car chase, and police eventually lost sight of the vehicle. When officers began to terminate the pursuit, they said they noticed an accident ahead.

Officers say the suspect continued to drive off recklessly into traffic, crashing and hitting an uninvolved vehicle with a woman and child inside the car at Belmont Avenue and Harrill Street’s intersection.

The mother and child were assisted by authorities and taken to the hospital by Medic for precaution.

That person was apprehended without further incident, and a gun was found in the stolen car.