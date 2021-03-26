Mother, man arrested in Greensboro, charged with concealing death of 6-month-old, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Two people are charged with concealing the death of a 6-month-old in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

On Tuesday, the Greensboro Police Department begin investigating the report of a missing Nevaeh Smith, 6-month-old female.

Investigators learned the child was last seen in the middle of December 2020. Information received during the investigation led detectives to believe the child was dead.

Deneshia Lerhae Murray, 22, of Greensboro, Nevaeh’s mother, was arrested on Wednesday for felony conceal/fail to report the death of a child.

Murray received a $10,000 bond and taken into the custody of the Guilford County Jail. On Thursday, Murray posted bond and was released from custody.

The investigation continued and on Friday, Jalen Maurice Wall, 23, of Greensboro, was arrested for felony conceal/fail to report the death of a child.

Wall received a bond of $500,000 and is currently in the custody of the Guilford county Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation and detectives are looking for anyone with additional information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.