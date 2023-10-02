MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police say a Gaston County man went to new heights to avoid an arrest.

Gaston County Police typically serve warrants but when a Mount Holly man climbed up into a tree to avoid an arrest Sunday afternoon, serving that warrant turned into a rescue mission.

“Our officers went to the area of Morgan Road to look for Patrick Swann. He had some warrants on him,” Capt. Matt Hensley from Gaston County Police Community Policing unit said. “When they got there, he had run into the woods in the area.”

Police say 32-year-old Patrick Swann climbed into the tree to avoid an arrest. He was reportedly wanted for resisting or delaying a public officer and orders for arrest for failure to appear.

Swann quickly ran from officers but police dog Panenka, tracked Swann two miles through the woods.

“We told him to come down and he refused to come down. So, we negotiated with him for about three hours to come down from the tree,” Hensley said. “Eventually he told us that he could not come down from the tree.”

When it became a rescue mission, GCPD was assisted by East Gaston Volunteer Fire Department, Mount Holly Fire Department and Gastonia Fire Department.

“The fire department sent some firefighters out there to troubleshoot the problem and try to figure out how to get it down from the tree,” Hensley said.

Before authorities got Swann down, GDPD sent up a drone to give officers extra eyes in this unique situation.

“We gave him some instructions to raise his shirt up so we could check his waistline and pull his pockets out and those types of things so that we could fly the drone around him and make sure to the best of our ability that he wasn’t armed with a weapon,” Hensley said.

The mission didn’t stop there. Fire departments faced the challenge of getting him down without major equipment.

“We were deep in the woods so getting the equipment out into the woods was going to be a big challenge,” Hensley said. “They eventually started coming up with some different ideas and plans out there and they started talking to Mr. Swann, and they gave him some guidance and helped him down the tree on his own.”

Officers got Swann to the ground and made sure he didn’t run again.

“Once his boots hit the ground, we placed him under arrest and then searched him again to make sure that he didn’t have any weapons on him,” Hensley said.

Swann is in the Gaston County Jail on a $17,500 bond.