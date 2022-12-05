KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Mount Olive man has been charged with an open count of murder after deputies found a body Saturday in a roadway outside of Wallace, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.

Zion Vann is currently jailed in Duplin County under no bond.

Deputies said the victim, 19-year-old Ivan Cortez of Johnston County, was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office said Vann was involved in an accident near Faison on the same day the body was found. Vann was transported to the hospital. Detectives found evidence in the vehicle Vann was in, a dark gray Dodge Magnum, that linked him to Cortez.

Detectives interviewed witnesses throughout the weekend. They arrested Vann after interviewing him and charged him with an open count of murder Sunday, Dec. 4.