Mount Olive man charged with sex crimes against 5-year-old girl

KINSTON, NC (WNCT) - The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office said on Monday it has arrested two men on charges for illegal weapons and narcotics after a shooting on Sept. 6.

The LCSO said on Sept. 12, detectives, along with Kinston Police officers, executed a search warrant at a home in Lenoir County in relation to the Sept. 6 shooting.

Inside that home, officers found a sawed-off shotgun with the serial number removed, 93 grams of Marijuana, 61 dosage units of Xanax, and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested two occupants of the home, 20 year old Deandre Cordell Johnson, and 19 year old Kemonte Nijia Da'quine Nobles.

Johnson was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and possession of a gun with altered serial number.

He was taken to the Lenoir County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.

Nobles was charged with felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule VI.

He was taken to the Lenoir County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.

Deputies said the investigation into the Sept. 6 shooting incident is still ongoing.