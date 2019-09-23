Mount Olive man charged with sex crimes against 5-year-old girl

MOUNT OLIVE, NC (WNCT) – The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday it has arrested and charged a man accused of committing sex crimes against a five-year-old girl.
The DCSO said on Wednesday, it received a complaint about inappropriate touching at a home near Mount Olive.
Investigators said the victim, a five-year-old girl, told deputies she was touched inappropriately by her neighbor Christian Gage Williams, age 18, of Mount Olive, who was also a former babysitter.
Based on the child’s disclosure to law enforcement, investigators interviewed Williams, who confessed to the alleged crimes.
Williams was arrested and charged with two counts of Statutory Sex Offense with a Child by an Adult, two counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child, two counts of sexual battery, and two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile.
Williams was placed in the Duplin County Jail under a $241,000 bond, where he is awaiting his first court date.