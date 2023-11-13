RALEIGH, N.C. – A Mount Olive man was federally indicted and arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs and distributing fentanyl to a victim who later died as a result of an overdose.

Dylan Jones, age 23, is currently facing five federal charges including one count of distribution resulting in death, three counts of distribution of fentanyl and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

If convicted, Jones is facing a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison.

“North Carolina reported a 22% increase in overdose deaths in 2021 with more than 4000 people losing their life in a single year, and more than 77% of the deaths likely involving fentanyl,” said Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. “We are partnering with local law enforcement to train and educate on the dangers of fentanyl and prioritizing the prosecution of it.”

“The Sheriff’s Office and the United States Attorney will continue to work diligently to dismantle drug trafficking operations in our community and ensure those responsible for the deaths of our loved ones are held accountable,” said Duplin County Sheriff Stratton Stokes. “I am thankful for their partnership as our county faces the fentanyl crisis that touches every corner of our nation.”

According to the indictment, Jones is alleged to have supplied counterfeit pills containing fentanyl to a victim who died in 2022. He is also alleged to have sold fentanyl on three different dates and during at least one of those sales, was carrying a firearm. Jones was arrested on state charges on November 2, 2022, and was recently arrested on federal charges on November 7, 2023.

Jones is currently in custody and has a detention hearing set for November 16 where the Government will seek pre-trial detention.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tyler Lemons is prosecuting the case.