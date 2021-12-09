Mullins woman charged with attempted murder after shooting that prompted lockdown at Marion hospital

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 40-year-old Mullins woman has been charged in a shooting Thursday morning that injured two people and prompted a lockdown of the emergency department at MUSC Marion, authorities said.

Deborah Michaell Anderson has been charged with attempted murder and discharging a weapon into a vehicle after the shooting on Highway 76 in front of the hospital., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

No information was immediately available about what led to the shooting, but the sheriff’s office said eyewitness accounts and “quick work by deputies” led to Anderson’s arrest. Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues, the sheriff’s office said.

The emergency department was placed on lockdown just before 10 a.m. Thursday after two people showed up with gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said. One person had life-threatening injuries and was flown to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, while the second person was treated and released, the sheriff’s office said.

It is standard protocol to lock down the hospital when a gunshot victim arrives, authorities said.

Highway 76 was temporarily closed and the Pee Dee Academy was also put on lockdown because of its close proximity to the hospital.

The hospital was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our patients, visitors and staff, according to a statement from the medical center.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-423-8399. Count on News13 for updates.