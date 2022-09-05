IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The driver of a tractor-trailer is facing several charges after a multiple-county chase that ended in a crash, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, state troopers attempted to pull over a tractor-trailer in Mecklenburg County. Troopers say that the tractor-trailer was the suspect in multiple hit-and-run crashes starting in Gaston County.

The driver of the tractor-trailer refused to pull over once troopers turned on their lights and sirens and a chase began.

The chase continued for around 20 minutes through Mecklenburg County and into Iredell County where troopers were stationed near Mile Marker 39 on Interstate 77 North and attempting to deploy a spike strip to deflate the tires of the tractor-trailer and end the pursuit.

The tractor-trailer struck the spike strip and then attempted to make a sharp turn and crashed into two patrol cars that were parked on the shoulder of I-77 with their emergency lights activated.

The tractor-trailer overturned as a result of the crash and blocked off the northbound lanes of I-77. Troopers were outside and away from their cars at the time and were not injured in the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as Monte Keith Gore, 63, of Bainbridge, Pennsylvania.

Gore suffered injuries in the crash and was taken by EMS to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment.

Gore is being charged with the following:

Driving while impaired

Felony speeding to elude arrest

Felonious assault with a deadly weapon

Failing to heed to light and siren

Reckless driving

Hit-and-run

Possession of a controlled substance

Damage to state property

I-77 North remained closed until 1:00 a.m. while the roadway was being cleared.