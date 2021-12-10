Multi-million dollar bonds for two California men charged with drug trafficking in Forsyth County, sheriff’s office says

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities in Forsyth County have arrested two people on drug trafficking charges.
On Nov. 23, detectives were given information that indicated that a “Mexico-based drug trafficking organization” was distributing large quantities of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine within Forsyth County, according to a press release.
Detectives identified a 2015 Jeep Wrangler as a vehicle of interest. It was located and a traffic stop was initiated, leading to the discovery of two kilograms of cocaine, two pounds of crystal methamphetamine and a kilogram of fentanyl.
Two people were arrested.
Juventino Sanches Castellanos, 39, of Fresno, California was charged with
- felony trafficking cocaine by possession
- felony trafficking cocaine by transport
- felony trafficking heroin by possession
- felony trafficking heroin by transport
- felony trafficking methamphetamines by possession
- felony trafficking methamphetamines by transport
- felony maintaining a vehicle for use, keeping, or selling of a controlled substance
Castellanos received a $5,000,000.00 secured bond.
Alvaro Chavez Aguilar, 44, of Fresno, California was arrested and charged with
- felony trafficking cocaine by possession
- felony trafficking heroin by possession
- felony trafficking methamphetamines by possession
Mr. Aguilar appeared before the Magistrate and received a $2,500,000.00 secured bond.
According to officials, the street value of the cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamines seized during the course of this investigation totals approximately $576,750.00.