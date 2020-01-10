Multiple drug arrests made in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office made multiple drug arrests.

Chip Hughes, Craven County Sheriff says, ” In our continued fight against illegal narcotics in Craven County the following subjects were recently arrested or charged with drug offenses by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.”

Melissa Swain, 21, of C Street Bridgeton, NC is charged with felony possession of heroin.

Justin Wade Short, 29, of River Island Drive New Bern, NC is charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Morgan Brittany Whalen, 21, of Roanoke Ave. New Bern, NC is charged with felony possession controlled substance on jail premises.

Paul Anthony Centers Sr, 47, of Antioch Road New Bern, NC is charged with felony possession controlled substance on jail premises.

Raymond Jay Harrison Jr, 40, of River Road Vanceboro, NC is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked.