Multiple drug arrests made in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team assisted by K-9 Nibbles recently made multiple drug arrests.

Deputies seized approximately eight grams of heroin, sixteen grams of crack cocaine, cocaine, approximately forty-four grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Nikki Faith Paul, 26, of Middle Street New Bern, N.C. is charged with two felony counts trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zachary Charles Stephens, 28, of Blackhorse Run New Bern, N.C. is charged with two felony counts conspiracy to traffic heroin, felony conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, felony conspiracy to sell methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Paul & Stephens are being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Junior Ernest Joseph, 46, of Red Robin Lane New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell deliver schedule VI-controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph is being held on a $15,000 bond.

Amber Becker, 30, of Russel Street Havelock, N.C. is charged with two felony counts possession of cocaine, simple possession of a schedule IV-controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Becker is being held on a $10,000 bond.