KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Authorities say a man has been found dead following a standoff that started Tuesday night after multiple officers were shot in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Police Department said the incident started after 9:30 p.m. in the area of E. 23rd Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Chief Stacey Graves said officers were executing a search warrant when they opened the door and were met with gunfire. Officers returned gunfire, but it was unknown if anyone else was injured, according to Graves.

Graves said three male officers were shot during the standoff, but their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. She said she had spoken with the officers, who were awake and alert.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Wednesday evening that its SWAT team and an FBI SWAT team had entered and secured the home. Inside, officials found a man deceased and a woman alive with no injuries. MSHP Sgt. Andy Bell said they do not know how the man died at this time, and he has not been identified.

The woman surrendered and was taken into custody. Bell said they don’t know her role in the incident at this time. Bell could not comment on why the agencies’ SWAT teams decided to enter the home.

Two other people had come out of the home early Wednesday morning.

MSHP and FBI investigators are processing the scene as they continue to investigate. Highway Patrol will also be investigating the officer-involved shooting.

This standoff takes place just days after Kansas City officer James Muhlbauer and his K9 Officer Champ were killed by a suspected speeding driver. The crash also killed a 52-year-old pedestrian.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted Tuesday night about an exceptionally challenging time for KCPD.

“We’ve been reminded too much lately in Kansas City how dangerous police work can be,” Mayor Lucas tweeted Tuesday night. “I am praying for a full recovery for our three officers injured this evening and that everyone on duty gets home to their families safely.”