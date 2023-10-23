RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said that five people were arrested after three people overdosed at two different locations on Monday, October 3.

According to deputies, EMS responded and everyone was given Narcan but refused medical treatment. Upon further investigation, deputies were led to Melton Street in Caroleen and to Wagon Trail in Mooresboro.

Upon arrival, deputies began to interview people at both locations and searched both homes. As a result of the investigation, five people were arrested and charged.

Five people were charged with the following:

Tommy Allan Crawford, 52, of Caroleen

Manufacture Marijuana

PWIMSD Marijuana

He was given a $15,000 secured bond.

Charles Casey Jenkins, 42, of Caroleen

Manufacture Marijuana

PWIMSD Marijuana

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

He was given a $15,000 secured bond.

Cheryl Marie Jordan, 38, of Mooresboro

Trafficking, Opium or Heroin

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Possession of Firearm with altered serial number

PWIMSD Methamphetamine

PWIMSD SCH I (X2)

PWIMSD SCH II (X3)

PWIMSD SCH III

PWIMSD SCH IV (X2)

PWIMSD COCAINE

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

She was given a $270,000 secured bond.

Joseph Lee Pye, 42, of Wagon Trail

PWIMSD SCH I

PWIMSD Methamphetamine

PWIMSD SCH II

PWIMSD SCH VI

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

He was given a $25,000 secured bond.

Deputies said that they are still searching for the fifth suspect, Amanda Sue Butts, 41, of Columbus. A warrant has been issued for her arrest for the charges of possession of heroin, felony possession of sch II, possession of methamphetamine, and simple possession of sch iv.