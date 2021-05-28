Murder arrest made after woman’s dismembered body found in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police announced Friday evening a murder arrest after finding a woman’s dismembered body earlier in the week.

Police said that a white female, likely in her 30s, was found on a driveway along Bright Street around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Willie Lee Langston Jr., 29, of La Grange, was arrested at the Goldsboro Police Department without incident and charged with murder Friday afternoon, according to a news release from Goldsboro officials.

Police said Langston came to the police department about his vehicle being seized in Mt. Olive earlier Friday.

Police said Friday they have a “tentative identification” of the woman but are not releasing her ID until they receive a “positive identification” from the State Medical Examiner’s Office and the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory.

Neighbors and a 911 call reported the woman’s body was dismembered.

Earlier this week, police released a photo of a car they believe was linked to the crime. Tuesday evening, police said they were searching for the car, which appeared to be a Cadillac sedan, in connection with the discovery of the body.

Friday afternoon, police said the car was found. They did not say anything else about it or the possible driver.