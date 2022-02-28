WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect in the December murder of a pregnant Greenville woman in Wilson has turned himself in and is now facing charges.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Success Angelo Chandler Jr., 26, last Friday for the December 2021 murder of Precious Dyer and her unborn son.

Chandler was taken into custody without incident. He had his first court appearance Monday. He is currently in the Wilson County Detention Center under no bond.

Dyer was killed on December 26, 2021, while attending a Christmas party held at Evolution Music Hall at 4610 U.S. Hwy. 301 South. Dyer was four months pregnant with a baby boy at the time of her death, officials said.

Chandler was charged with First Degree Murder and murder of an unborn child. Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigators were able to link Chandler as a suspect to this homicide by forensic examination and other crime scene techniques, deputies said.

Investigators started searching for the whereabouts of Chandler in the Nash and Edgecombe County area on February 24, with the assistance of Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, Rocky Mount and Tarboro Police Department.

“With all cases, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office shall continue to follow all leads, work with our local, state and federal agencies and pursue the latest forensic technology in bringing violent suspect(s) to justice,” Wilson County Sheriff Calvin Woodard said. “Justice, however, does not stop with an arrest. It is disheartening to imagine the emotional trauma Precious Dyer’s family must endure not only losing a daughter but their first grandchild.

“I am disappointed in those who had information and did not come forward and present it. We should not live within our community in fear of those who harm others, because they believe the streets belong to them. Chandler was validated as a Crip gang member through the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

“If you see something then say something, because acts of violence will not be tolerated by this Office. I just pray comfort for Precious Dyer’s family, and we should never let violence control our way of life in Wilson County.”