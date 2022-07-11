LAUREL HILL, NC (WBTW) – A man is wanted by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office on first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon charges following a shooting.

Timonte Ykwon Purvis is considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.

Deputies responded to 4081 Old Wire Road in Laurel Hill on Saturday after a man had been shot. The man, later identified as Caleb Jaliek Milles, later died. Milles was 22 and from Laurel Hill, according to deputies.

Deputies believe Purvis, from Gibson, is responsible for Milles’ death. If you know where Purvis is, you’re told to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-276-3385 or, to remain anonymous, call Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146.