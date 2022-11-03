CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – New details surfaced Wednesday on a multi-state manhunt that ended in South Carolina. Tyler Terry, 27, and his accomplice Adrienne Simpson, 34, pleaded guilty to more than 30 charges connected with five murders.

Both suspects were sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Euguene Simpson was found dead with several gunshot wounds in a ditch days after investigators said he went missing.

On Wednesday morning, Nov. 2, his mother spoke to the court and addressed Terry and Simpson, saying today is the first day of her healing and seeing the people who took her son from her be sentenced is going to help a lot.

“I just want to let you know that my heart aches every day. I miss him so much,” she said in court.

Words from a grieving mother still mourning the loss of her 33-year-old son, one of the first of five murders during a two-week violent crime spree that spread across several states.

“Don’t nobody deserve what they did to my son, all these victims’ lives that they took. Didn’t nobody deserve that, so I’m here today, all the victims the families, we gon start healing today with this justice.”

Terry and Simpson pled guilty to more than 30 charges with over 800 years of prison time. Victims’ families cried silently in court as each charge was read aloud.

Jeremy Robinson, one of the victims of the shootings spoke to Terry and Simpson in court saying he ultimately forgives them.

“I can’t hold a grudge with y’all, I don’t know y’all, so I forgive you for whatever y’all were going through or whatever the case may be, cause we didn’t know each other. I guess wrong place wrong time but God is in control,” Robinson said.

Although both defendants entered global guilty pleas for their crimes, Terry and Simpson are awaiting extradition to Missouri and Tennessee to be sentenced there as well. They will serve their time in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.