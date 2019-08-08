N.C. prison escapee on the run for 23 years is captured in S.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT)

On Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Raleigh, a federal judge sentenced two Rocky Mount men to prison in separate drug trafficking cases, after they allegedly sold heroin and cocaine to undercover police officers.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Marcus Antonio Lucas, age 42, of Rocky Mount, was sentenced on Wednesday to 72 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.

Prosecutors say Lucas was indicted on Feb. 6, 2019 on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute heroin (in January-Feb., 2018), distribution of a quantity of heroin, distribution of a quantity of heroin - aiding and abetting, and possession with intent to distrbute a quantity of heroin - aiding and abetting.

Federal authorities said in January and February 2018, a confidential informant and undercover agents made mutliple controlled purchases of heroin from Lucas.

On Feb. 9, 2019, officers tried to stop Lucas's vehicle, but he led them on a chase in Nash County. Lucas was arrested after stop sticks disabled his car and he tried to run away from the vehicle.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Nathaniel Clevester Clark, age 28, of Rocky Mount, was sentenced on Wednesday to 60 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.

Prosecutors say Clark was indicted on Sept. 11, 2018, on charges of distribution of a quantity of cocaine base (crack), distribution of 28 grams or more of cocaine baes (crack), distribution of a quantity of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and distribution of a quantity of cocaine.

Federal authorities said Clark was arrested on January 3, 2018, after a confidential informant and undercover officers made several controlled purchases of cocaine base and cocaine from Clark.