N.J. woman arrested on child sex charges in Pitt County

Pitt County, NC Sheriff’s Office

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – A New Jersey woman was arrested on child sex charges on Monday in Greenville.

According to the Pitt County Jail website, 36-year-old Crystal Jessica Watson was arrested on Monday and charged with felony sexual servitude of a child victim, felony child abuse-sexual act, and felony aiding and abetting.

Watson is being held in the Pitt County Jail on a $600,000 bond.

