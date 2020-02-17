Narcotic investigation leads to Greenville man arrest

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A Greenville man was arrested in Robertsonville on a federal indictment following a narcotics investigation, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

On Janaury 24, 37-year-old Marcus Hyman was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine.

Hyman was transported to the United States Courthouse in Greenville where he was turned over to the U.S. Marshal Service.

The investigation was conducted by the Martin County Narcotics Unit and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Officials said they found approximately 1/4 of a kilogram of crack cocaine ( value of approximately $25,000) was seized during the investigation.

There is no bond set and Hyman remains in federal custody.