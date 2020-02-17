Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Narcotic investigation leads to Greenville man arrest

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A Greenville man was arrested in Robertsonville on a federal indictment following a narcotics investigation, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

On Janaury 24, 37-year-old Marcus Hyman was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine.

Hyman was transported to the United States Courthouse in Greenville where he was turned over to the U.S. Marshal Service.

The investigation was conducted by the Martin County Narcotics Unit and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Officials said they found approximately 1/4 of a kilogram of crack cocaine ( value of approximately $25,000) was seized during the investigation.

There is no bond set and Hyman remains in federal custody.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV