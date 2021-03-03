Narcotics investigation leads to arrest in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – On March 2, following a Narcotics Investigation, members of the New Bern Police Department, Craven County Sheriff’s Office, and Probation and Parole conducted a search of a room at a local hotel.

The search resulted in the recovery of 11.6 grams of heroin, 4.4 grams of methamphetamine, oxycodone, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Two arrests were made.

Veronica Riggs of New Bern was charged with:

Trafficking heroin

Possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine

Simple Possession of Schedule II and VI

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

She was confined to the Craven County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.

Bobby Fields of New Bern was charged with:

Conspiracy to Traffic Heroin

Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Heroin

Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine

Maintaining a Dwelling Place for Purpose of Drug Sales

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He was confined to the Craven County Jail under a $180,000 secured bond. Both will have their first appearance in Craven County District Court on March 3.