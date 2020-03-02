Narcotics operation investigations lead to several arrests in Martin County

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Several arrests have been made following a narcotics operation investigation in Martin County.

Investigations with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Detectives with the Williamston Police Department (Martin County Narcotics Unit) have been conducting covert narcotics operations within Martin County and Williamston.

Officials said with the help of concerned citizens, the Martin County Narcotics Unit continues to take large amounts of illegal substances off our streets and make cases against those who profit from their illegal trade.

The following suspects were arrested as part of the operation:

19-year-old Nyzek Rayzon Little of Greenville was charged with:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Marijuana

Carry a Concealed Weapon

Resist, Delay or Obstruct an Officer

He has a $35,000 bond.

29-year-old Samantha Lee Baker of Williamston was charged with:

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance

Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances

She has a $2,500 bond.

59-year-old Katherine Kimberly Bullock of Williamston was charged with:

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance

Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances

She has a $2,500 bond.

56-year-old Joseph Lee Sheppard of Williamston was charged with:

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (2 counts)

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance

Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep or Store Controlled Substances (2 counts)

He has a $5,000 bond.

32-year-old Jermaine Stewart Clegg was charged with:

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (3 counts)

Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances

He has a $30,000 bond.

24-year-old Markel Devon Smallwood of Williamson was charged with:

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (4 counts)

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances within 1000’ of a Park

He has a $20,000 bond.

34-year-old Brandon Shon-Day Parker was charged with:

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Marijuana

Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances within 1000’ of a Daycare

He has a $30,000 bond.

50-year-old Wendy Melson Clow of Chocowinity was charged with:

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Heroin

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances with 1000’ of a School

He has a $4,200 bond.

20-year-old Jaishon Tyreke James of Williamston was charged with:

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Marijuana (2 counts)

He has a $1,000 bond.

28-year-old Kiondendrick Yaquez Reddick of Greenville was charged with:

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (2 counts)

Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

He has a $150,000 bond.

30-year-old Carol Ann Clow of Chocowoinituy was charged with:

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Heroin

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances within 1000’ of a School

She has a $3,500 bond.

33-year-old Donald Ray Smallwood of Williamston was charged with:

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

Conspire to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

He has no bond.

28-year-old Christopher NMN Spivey of Williamston was charged with:

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Heroin (3 counts)

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (3 counts)

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Marijuana

Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances (4 counts)

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

He has no bond.

34-year-old Tyrone NMN Joyner was charged with:

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Heroin

He has no bond.

45-year-old Derrick Lamont Smith of Williamston was charged with:

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances within 1000’ of a School

He has no bond.

18-year-old Jaheem Daymon Salisbury of Jamesville was charged with: