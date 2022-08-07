ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested a Nash County man wanted for murder in California.

The agency’s Narcotics Division arrested Jalon Dickens in Martin County on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

The arrest comes after a week of an investigation and chasing down leads following a traffic stop one week prior.

Deputies say they initiated the stop for traffic violations in Kings Way Mobile Home Park, and Dickens fled on foot and was able to escape.

Upon further investigation, deputies learned he is a resident of Nash County who was wanted for murder in Los Angeles, California.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office assisted in Friday’s arrest.

Dickens is currently in the Nash County Detention Center awaiting extradition to California.