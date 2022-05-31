NASHVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Nash County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division assisted the Nashville Police Department with the execution of a search warrant at 1580 Strawbush Court on Monday.

The reason behind the search warrant was based on an investigation into the larceny of multiple guns within the town limits of Nashville.

Upon executing the search warrant, deputies discovered indicators of illegal drug activity. A second search warrant was later issued.

During the search of the residence, a total of eight guns, 14 grams of Fentanyl, 20 grams of Methamphetamine, 13 grams of Marijuana and drug equipment were seized.

Kenneth Brandon Pomeroy of Spring Hope was arrested and charged with multiple weapons and narcotics charges. He was placed in the Nash County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.