NASH COUNTY, N.C (WNCT) – An Nash County man has been arrested for shooting a member Tuesday afternoon.

The Nash County Communications was notified by the victim, David Alston, that he was being followed by a subject as he was driving down Taylors Gin Road headed towards NC 58. As the two vehicles turned and headed down NC 58, the suspect then intentionally rammed the victim’s vehicle and caused the vehicle to spin out at the entrance to Universal Leaf on NC 58.

The suspect then exited his vehicle and fired numerous shots at the victim at close range. The victim was struck at least once in the abdomen or lower body area as he tried to flee the suspect by exiting out the passenger door of his vehicle. The victim was also struck several times in the face by the suspect with a handgun.

Several bystanders had stopped at the scene thinking that the incident was just a motor vehicle accident and was able to intervene to prevent any further assault from taking place. Nash County Sheriff’s Office units arrived on the scene within five minutes of the initial call from the victim and were able to detain the suspect. A handgun was also located at the scene. The victim was treated on scene by Nash County EMS and Fire Department First Responders and then transported to UNC Nash Hospital for further treatment.

At last check, the victim was in stable condition prior to being transferred to Vidant Hospital in

Greenville. The suspect was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious

Injury. The suspect and the victim are related family members (uncle and nephew), and it is unknown at this

time what the motive for the incident was. The suspect (Corey Alston) was placed in the Nash County

Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.