Nash County officials investigating Sunday shooting; 2 injured

BATTLEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two people injured.

At approximately 3:38 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence in Battleboro. The residence is located in the Drake Community, just south of Goldrock. Deputies were notified, the two victims had already been transported to the hospital by a neighbor.

Based on the investigation, it appears the victims were sitting in a vehicle in the driveway when unknown suspect(s) approached from the rear of the vehicle and began firing into the vehicle. Both victims sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

They were treated at UNC Nash Hospital and released Sunday night. Investigators have interviewed both victims and other witnesses to the case and processed the crime scene for evidence.

At this time, there are no suspects named. If anyone has any information as it relates to this crime, please contact Detective Carlisle at 252-459-4121.