Nash County Sheriff: Arrest made in homicide from US 301 North, Whitakers

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) On Sunday, August 16, members of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in the shooting death of Jerome Lynch.

The homicide occurred on August 13 on US 301 in Whitakers.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26 year old Taquan Devon Stokes (“TQ”).

Officials said, “Through diligent investigation, it was determined that the victim and the suspect were long time acquaintances, and had an ongoing feud with each other which is believed to be the motive behind the shooting.”

Although an arrest has been made, Detectives are still following up on leads with this case.

Anyone that has any information should contact the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at 252-459-4121.