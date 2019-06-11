Nash County woman charged with murder, arson after man dies in house fire

A Bailey woman faces murder and arson charges after deputies say she set a mobile home on fire in Nash County on Tuesday, killing a man inside the home.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Ferrells Fire Department, and Nash County Emergency Services Fire Marshal all responded to a suspicious fire call on Strickland Road in Bailey.

The call came in before 9:30 a.m.

A search warrant was secured at executed at the address to determine the cause of the fire.

As the mobile home was searched, the body of an adult male was found in a bedroom, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man has been identified as Marcelino Ponce-Gonzales, 59.

Following an investigation, the sheriff’s office met with the assistant district attorney and decided to pursue first-degree murder and first-degree arson charges against 32-year-old Alayna Renee Sherrod.

Sherrod is being held in jail without bond. Her first court appearance is set for Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said no motive has been identified as of yet.

