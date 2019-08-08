New Bern Police: Suspect in Thursday’s shooting will not be charged

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – UPDATE: New Bern Police said on Friday that the suspect in a Thursday afternoon shooting that left a man with a “minor injury” will not be charged, after the victim refused to cooperate with investigators.



Investigators said the victim, Harry K. Brown, age 42, of New Bern, was shot and was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center at 12:55 p.m. Thursday, for treatment of what police called a “minor injury.”



Police said a witness and the suspect, who they did not name, both cooperated with the investigation, but Brown refused to cooperate with investigators.



Detectives then consulted with District Attorney Scott Thomas and determined the suspect was justified in shooting Brown, so no charges will be filed against the suspect.



PREVIOUS: Police are investigating a shooting after responding in reference to a gunshot victim at a hospital in New Bern.

On Thursday at 12:55 p.m., the New Bern Police Department responded to CarolinaEast Medical Center, in reference to a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, police discovered that Harry K. Brown, 42, of New Bern, had sustained a non-life threatening injury.

Brown was treated and released.

The location of the crime has not been determined.

Officers are continuing to investigate.

If you have any information contact police at (252) 633-2020, the TIPS line at (252) 636-5034 or the Craven County Crime Stoppers line at (252) 633-5141.