NC AMBER Alert: Both girls found, police continue search for murder suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Both of the missing girls who were the subject of a North Carolina AMBER Alert on Monday night have been located, but police are still looking for the two men – one accused of murder – who allegedly abducted the girls.

Authorities said they believe there are two abductors: 35-year-old Edward Silk Garner Sr. and 18-year-old Edward Silk Garner Jr.

Edward Silk Garner, Sr. and Edward Silk Garner, Jr.



Aziyah Sana’a Garner and Edward Silk Garner, Sr. (Dior is not pictured)

Aziyah S Garner in a photo from the Amber Alert. A photo was not available for Dior Muhammad.

Police said 1-year-old Aziyah Sana’a Garner, who is Edward Silk Garner Sr.’s daughter, is safe and unharmed. Dior Muhammad, age 3, was found Tuesday. Her condition was not known.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Edward Silk Garner, Sr., is wanted in the murder of 28-year-old Aiesha Shantel Summers.

“Edward Silk Garner, Jr., was in the car with his father (and it is) unknown what his role is in the abduction on his sister,” the AMBER Alert said.

Police said the two men are traveling a white 2000 Mercedes Benz S430 sedan with North Carolina license tag number HCV-1629.

Edward Garner, Sr., is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department immediately at (800) 522-5437, 704-353-0890 or call 911 or *HP.