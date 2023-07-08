BELHAVEN, N.C. (WNCT) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing and endangered 3-year-old from Beaufort County, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Rhy’Lea Tyler, 3, of Belhaven has been missing since Friday at approximately 11:10 p.m., the alert said. She is a Black girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 2 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds with chubby cheeks and a possible mosquito bite on her left cheek, the alert states.

Stephanie Spencer (NCDPS)

The child is believed to be with Stephanie Lee Spencer, 54. Spencer walks with a limp and her left pinky is “always bent,” the report states.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 946-0101.