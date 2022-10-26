GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Six people were shot at an apartment complex in Greensboro just before midnight on Tuesday.

A release from the Greensboro Police Department says that officers were called to Circle Drive around 11:30 p.m. where they found two people who had been shot. Those two victims died. Four additional victims arrived at a local hospital while officers were on the scene.

One of the people killed has been identified as a 19-year-old NC A&T freshman from Statesville named Kaneycha Turner. Another victim is in the hospital in critical condition.

Interim police chief Teresa Biffle said at a press conference that some of the victims may not have been attending the gathering where the shooting happened.

A representative from the school says they have no indication at this time that any of the other victims were students at the university.

This shooting comes as thousands of people are coming into Greensboro for NC A&T’s homecoming activities, at an apartment complex that officers say serves as off-campus housing for a lot of A&T students, close enough to campus that AggieAlerts were sent out.

These apartments are not owned by or affiliated with the university, they are privately owned apartments nearby.

EMS left the scene on Circle Drive just after 5 a.m. Wednesday, but the AggieAlert sent out at 5:19 a.m. asks people to continue to avoid Circle Drive, Castlewood Drive and Palmetto Street.

The initial AggieAlert went out just before midnight. This shooting did not happen on NC A&T’s campus.

Areas of Circle Drive, Palmetto Street and Sullivan Street were blocked off by investigators for hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

About thirty minutes after the shooting on Circle Drive, there was a shooting on Parker Street, which is about two and a half miles away. Police say they don’t believe they have any connection to each other and one person was hurt in that shooting.