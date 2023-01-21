RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A police report reveals the vehicle at the center of State Auditor Beth Wood’s hit-and-run charge was a state-owned car.

According to the report, the black Toyota Camry that contained a Lenovo ThinkPad that was last logged into under the name “Miss Beth Wood” was a “state legislators” vehicle.

The incident happened on the night of Dec. 8. Police noted in the report that “The Jingle Ball” holiday party was being held in downtown Raleigh, the report noted.

According to court documents, Wood hit a parked 2016 white Toyota Camry at about 9:12 p.m.

The documents said she turned from a direct line on South Salisbury Street and West Hargett Street while driving the black Camry and hit the vehicle. People who witnessed the aftermath of the crash described Wood’s vehicle as being on the hood of the other vehicle.

In a police report obtained Friday, an investigator wrote, “The driver of the vehicle appeared to have fled the scene at this time.”

(Photos courtesy of Chris Valverde)







The report also notes no one was injured and police did not locate any eyewitnesses. Police were attempting to obtain surveillance video from nearby cameras.

Wood was charged Dec. 12 with a Class 2 misdemeanor hit-and-run resulting in property damage and an infraction for unsafe movement.

According to the state Department of Administration, Wood filed an automotive loss report on Dec. 12, in which she wrote, “I made a sharp sudden turn and struck a parked vehicle.”

Wood’s office declined again Friday to comment on the matter. An attorney for Wood also did not respond to requests for comment.