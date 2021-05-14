NC authorities bust several in crackdown on ‘sizzurp’ — a street drink laced with drugs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina authorities have arrested at least six people in a crackdown on a drink laced with drugs, known on the street as “Sizzurp.”

Information about the bust was released Friday by the North Carolina SBI, who dubbed the nearly year-long effort “Operation Sizzurp.”

Sizzurp, also known as “lean” or “purple drank,” is typically made with codeine syrup mixed with soda such as Sprite.

The charges were filed in Mecklenburg, Union, Stanly, Iredell, Guilford, and Forsyth counties. Seven people are facing 37 felony charges in the bust.

The SBI said Friday that the investigation began in June 2020 after investigators were made aware by health care providers and pharmacies of fraudulent prescriptions throughout the state.

“The investigation led to the dismantling and disruption of a regional drug fraud network which stretched from Mecklenburg County to the Triad area,” a news release from the SBI said. “The suspects traveled across the state to pass these illegal prescriptions at numerous pharmacies.”

According to the news release, those below were arrested on the following charges:

Edwardo Antwon Davis Jr., 30

Obtain controlled substance by fraud/forgery – 3 counts

Trafficking, opium or heroin – 2 counts

Obtain property by false pretense

La’Quan Jamario Burris, 28

Obtain controlled substance by fraud/forgery (oxycodone)

Trafficking, opium or heroin

Obtain property by false pretense

Obtain controlled substance by fraud/forgery

Malik Karim Yesher-El, 27

Obtain controlled substance by fraud/forgery – 2 counts

Trafficking, opium or heroin – 2 counts

Obtain property by false pretense – 2 counts

Attempt to obtain controlled substance by forgery/fraud

Attempt to obtain property by false pretense

Conspiracy to sell/deliver Schedule V controlled substance

Mardina Frenee Williams, 33

Attempt to obtain controlled substance by forgery/fraud

Attempt to obtain property by false pretense

Nicole Gabrielle Waugh, 28

Obtain controlled substance by fraud/forgery – 2 counts

Trafficking, opium or heroin

Obtain property by false pretense – 3 counts

Attempt to obtain controlled substance by forgery/fraud

Terry Bernard Funderburk Jr., 44

Obtain controlled substance by fraud/forgery

Trafficking, opium or heroin

Obtain property by false pretense

Tiara Shahadad Mills-Oliver, 29

Obtain property by false pretense

Obtain controlled substance by fraud/forgery

Attempt to obtain controlled substance by forgery/fraud

Attempt to obtain property by false pretense

Conspiracy to sell/deliver Schedule V controlled substance