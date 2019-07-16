NC authorities looking for missing infant and alleged abductor

The Bladen County Sheriff Office is looking for a missing 4-month-old girl, who was allegedly abducted on Tuesday.

Deputies say Lounnisha Renee Askew is a 4-month-old Black female, approximately 20 inches tall, weighing 14 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green onesie with pink circle designs, and black socks.

Investigators say the alleged abductor is 22-year-old Juanita Renee Askew, who is described as a black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 196 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a Black and White T-Shirt with Black leggings.



The infant and her abductor are believed to be traveling in a vehicle is a black 2-door passenger car with 30-day tags displayed

If you have any information on this abduction, call the Bladen County Sheriff Office immediately at 910-862-6960, or call 911, or call the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.