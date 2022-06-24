ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested two people after finding 101 pounds of methamphetamine during a routine traffic stop, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Thursday at approximately 11:23 a.m., the Nash County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on US-264 eastbound at the 27 mile marker for a traffic violation.

While speaking with the occupants, K-9 Freya sniffed the vehicle and gave a positive alert of substances, deputies said. During the search, deputies located five kilos — about 11 pounds — of methamphetamine in a duffle bag that was in the vehicle.







After further examination, deputies discovered another 41 kilos — about 90 pounds — inside the speaker box.

The brothers were transported to the sheriff’s office where they were arrested and charged.

The suspects and their charges include:

Alejandro Israel Sanchez-Amezcua, 32, was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for controlled substance;

Kevin Alex Sanchez, 19, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for controlled substance.



Alejandro Israel Sanchez-Amezcua, right and Kevin Alex Sanchez, left

Both suspects were placed under $3 million secured bonds, but after their first appearance hearing on Friday, the bonds were increased to $25 million each, the news release said. However, the news release did not detail why.

The brothers are still in the Nash County Detention Center.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the seizure is one of the largest seizures of methamphetamine in the agency’s history.