WASHINGTON, NC – A Charlotte drug dealer busted in Beaufort County was convicted Wednesday of Trafficking in Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.

Michael Adarryl Morgan, 32, was sentenced to a minimum of 11.5 years and a maximum of 15. 5 years in prison. Morgan was already serving a trafficking sentence out of Mecklenburg County until 2028. The Beaufort County sentences will begin at the expiration of the Mecklenburg County sentence.

In September of 2022, the narcotics unit of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received information that a person from Charlotte would be transporting a large amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine into Beaufort County. Investigators set up surveillance near the Quality Inn in Washington and observed a man later identified as Morgan arrive in a van and exit with a large shoulder bag. Investigators observed Morgan sell a quantity of suspected fentanyl for $3,350 outside the hotel. Once Morgan returned to his hotel room, investigators entered the room and arrested Morgan.

Investigators located in the room the large shoulder bag that contained vacuum-sealed packages consistent with methamphetamine and fentanyl. Based on the results from the North Carolina Crime Lab, the defendant possessed and transported in excess of 220 grams of fentanyl and 440 grams of methamphetamine.

“Drug traffickers should avoid Beaufort County,” said District Attorney Seth Edwards.

According to Edwards, a lethal dose of fentanyl only weighs two milligrams.

“Suffice it to say that Morgan possessed enough dope to kill thousands, but luckily our law enforcement removed it from our streets before it had the opportunity to kill” he said