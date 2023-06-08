ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said that a man was arrested for setting a group of fires on Thursday, June 1st.

The Asheville Fire Department responded to extinguish a group of fires that had been set on the south side of a city building where the generator and gas meter were located.

According to officers, the building was unoccupied at the time of the fires and there was minimum property damage.

Upon further investigation, officers were able to use nearby surveillance to find the suspect who has been identified as Noah Talon Erwin, 30, of Charlotte, NC. Officers arrested Erwin later that afternoon in the area of Bleachery Boulevard.

Erwin was charged with the following:

burning a public building

injury to personal property

second-degree trespassing

Erwin was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $35,000 secured bond issued by the magistrate.