NC man charged for causing trooper’s crash

by: Associated Press

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities have charged a driver they say caused a highway patrolman to crash his motorcycle and become seriously injured.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police news release says 36-year-old Dontay Kilgo didn’t stop when Trooper Christopher L. Wooten tried to pull him over Monday.

News outlets report Kilgo ran a stoplight and Wooten followed. That’s when a pickup truck collided with Wooten’s motorcycle at the intersection. Witness Lindsay Stokes is quoted by WSOC-TV as saying she saw Wooten thrown from his motorcycle and land across the street.

Wooten underwent surgery for serious injuries but is expected to recover.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police spokeswoman Cindy A. Wallace says Kilgo was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, felony flee to elude, reckless driving, failure to heed to blue lights, driving while license revoked and marijuana possession.

