MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Carteret County man is facing a second-degree murder charge after officials said another person overdosed on fentanyl.

Morehead City police and Carteret County Sheriff’s Office detectives on Wednesday arrested and charged Hayden J. Hunter of Salter Path. Officials said he was charged after the distribution of fentanyl resulted in the death of Krista Olivia Taylor, 19, of Morehead City, on Oct. 16, 2022.

Hunter was also charged with Sell of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Deliver of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Manufacturing of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance.

When he was arrested, Hunter was found with heroin, methamphetamine and a gun, officials said. That resulted in the additional charges of Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver Heroin and Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine.

His first court appearance was Thursday. He was being held at the Carteret County Detention Center in Beaufort under a $1.25 million bond.