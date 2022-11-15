SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 25-year-old man was found in a child’s bedroom early Tuesday morning, according to Sanford police.

Around 2:25 a.m., officers responded to a home in reference to a man being in a girl’s room, police said.

Wildel Bravo Rodriguez, of Seven Springs, was still at the home when police arrived. The investigation revealed that Rodriguez and the 13-year-old victim knew each other from social media.

Rodriguez was taken into custody and charged with first-degree burglary and indecent liberties with a child.

No additional information will be released due to the victim’s age and nature of the crime.