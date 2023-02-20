BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCN) — A drug dealer on the North Carolina coast has been sentenced to between nine and 12 years in prison for selling drugs to a man who later died, prosecutors said Thursday.

In late 2021, Carteret County deputies initially charged Anthony Joseph Reese, 33, of Hubert, after the Jan. 17, 2020, overdose death of David Shane DeFeo, 31.

DeFeo was found dead in his home in Peletier the day after his death from a heroin and fentanyl overdose, according to a news release from District Attorney Scott Thomas.

DeFeo was found with a syringe in his hand and suspected heroin was found at the scene.

Thomas said a search of DeFeo’s cellphone revealed a drug deal was set up at the Walmart in Swansboro, the news release said.

“DeFeo’s cellphone contained messages indicating a conversation… wherein DeFeo sought to purchase heroin from Reese, negotiated the terms and logistics of the transaction, and agreed to meet Reese at Walmart,” the news release said.

Surveillance video from the Walmart showed the pair met at the store in the “timeframe leading up to (Defeo’s) death,” Thomas said.

Reese later admitted to officials that he sold drugs to DeFeo, officials said.

Later, Reese sold meth to an undercover informant for the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, according to the news release.

Reese was charged with the sale of methamphetamine and death by distribution of certain controlled substances. He pleaded guilty to both charges.

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Joshua W. Willey Jr. handed down the sentence Tuesday in Carteret County Superior Court.