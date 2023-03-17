WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A North Carolina man was sentenced Friday to more than 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to two bank robberies in Raleigh and Greenville.

Cameron Evans, 27, of Kittrell, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II. The Davie County Sheriff’s Office, the Raleigh, Greenville and Mebane police departments, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated his case.

According to records and other information presented in court, On Dec. 6, 2019, the SunTrust bank located at 7320 Creedmoor Road in Raleigh, was robbed at gunpoint by four men.

The men left the bank with approximately $11,578 and witnesses saw them fleeing the scene in a white Hyundai Elantra. On Dec. 30, 2019, around 4:30 p.m., the Branch Bank & Trust located at 2475 Stantonsburg Road in Greenville was robbed at gunpoint by three men. They left the bank with $72,853 and witnesses saw them flee the scene in a white Hyundai Elantra.

Law enforcement was able to obtain the registration number from the vehicle, which enabled them to find Evans and his codefendants. In an interview with law enforcement, Evans admitted to committing the SunTrust and BB&T bank robberies.

The codefendants were Clifton Harris, Stanley Kearney Jr. and Joshua Bailey. All three have pled guilty. Harris was sentenced to almost seven years and Kearney was sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison. Bailey is awaiting sentencing.