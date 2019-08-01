NC SBI arrests 7 suspects in absentee ballot investigation

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WNCT)



The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) said it has arrested and charged seven people in Bladen County this week in an ongoing investigation into alleged absentee ballot irregularities.



The seven suspects were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday, and turned themselves in on Wednesday, the SBI said.



The following suspects turned themselves in to the SBI’s Special Investigations Unit at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office:

Leslie McCrae Dowless – (Two counts felony obstruction of justice, perjury, felony solicitation to commit perjury, conspiracy to commit felony obstruction of justice and possession of absentee ballot)

Lisa M. Britt – (Conspiracy to commit felony obstruction of justice, possession of absentee ballot and voting as a felon; $10,000 unsecured bond)

Ginger S. Eason – (Conspiracy to commit felony obstruction of justice and possession of absentee ballot; $10,000 unsecured bond)

Woody D. Hester – (Two counts conspiracy to commit felony obstruction of justice and possession of absentee ballot; $10,000 unsecured bond)

James R. Singletary – (Conspiracy to commit felony obstruction of justice and possession of absentee ballot; $10,000 unsecured bond)

Jessica H. Dowless – (Conspiracy to commit felony obstruction of justice and swearing falsely; $10,000 unsecured bond)

Kelly Hendrix – (Conspiracy to commit felony obstruction of justice and possession of absentee ballot; $10,000 unsecured bond)

Their first court appearance is scheduled for Monday, August 5, 2019, in Wake County.

The SBI, Wake County District Attorney, the North Carolina State Board of Elections and federal authorities continue to investigate this ongoing case.